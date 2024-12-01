PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.1 %

PD stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after buying an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,631,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,449,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,564,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,733 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

