PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 1753743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

