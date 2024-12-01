Paradigm Capital Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.77.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$5.37 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,079 shares of company stock worth $12,525,254 in the last 90 days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.