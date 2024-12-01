Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,339. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.