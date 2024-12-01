Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.65.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,655,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pinterest by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after buying an additional 1,679,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
PINS stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
