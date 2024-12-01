Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Up 65.5% in November

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.9 %

BPOPM stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

