Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) Critical Survey

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Griid Infrastructure and Prairie Operating”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griid Infrastructure $19.62 million 0.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Griid Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Griid Infrastructure and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griid Infrastructure N/A -44.60% 51.28% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Griid Infrastructure has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.8% of Griid Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Griid Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Griid Infrastructure on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griid Infrastructure

Griid Infrastructure Inc. operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

