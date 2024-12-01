Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

