Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 566 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Relx were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 119.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

