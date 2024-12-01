Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after buying an additional 800,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,292,000 after buying an additional 233,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 310.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after acquiring an additional 851,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.71 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

