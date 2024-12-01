Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.