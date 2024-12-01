Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,995 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 362.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

AY stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.90%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

