Private Trust Co. NA Buys 209 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ITT were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ITT by 315.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

