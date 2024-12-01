Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 311.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,694 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 22.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

