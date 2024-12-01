Private Trust Co. NA Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.36.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

