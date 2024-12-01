Private Trust Co. NA Has $42,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.