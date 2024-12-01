Private Trust Co. NA Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $387.56 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $413.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.30.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

