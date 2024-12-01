Private Trust Co. NA Has $59,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 398.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

