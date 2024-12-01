Private Trust Co. NA Has $61,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

