Private Trust Co. NA Has $69,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Equinix were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $981.48 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $833.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.56.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile



Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

