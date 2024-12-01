Private Trust Co. NA Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

