Private Trust Co. NA Has $76,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

