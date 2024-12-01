Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.