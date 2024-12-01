Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

PEJ opened at $54.39 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

