Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFFree Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

