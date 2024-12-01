Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Watsco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 22,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Down 0.6 %

WSO stock opened at $551.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.47 and a 200-day moving average of $487.90. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

