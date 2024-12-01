Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

