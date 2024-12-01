Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $387.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

