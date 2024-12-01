Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after buying an additional 1,401,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 896,186 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

