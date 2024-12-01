Private Trust Co. NA Sells 170 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 41.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after buying an additional 436,342 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

NYSE:KMX opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

