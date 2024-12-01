Private Trust Co. NA Sells 34 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.54.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $667.13 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.34 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.77 and its 200 day moving average is $571.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

