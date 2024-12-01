Private Trust Co. NA Sells 58 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after buying an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 207.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

