Private Trust Co. NA Sells 798 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

