Private Trust Co. NA Takes $38,000 Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

