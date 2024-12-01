Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TMSL opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

