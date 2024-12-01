Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,797,000 after purchasing an additional 538,906 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

