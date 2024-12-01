Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $75.82 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.