ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

