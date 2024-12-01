Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,779.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

