Public Policy’s (PPHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.64. Public Policy has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company has a market cap of £160.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides consulting services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Government Relations Consulting, Public Affairs Consulting, and Diversified Services. The Government Relations Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

