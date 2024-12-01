PVH’s (PVH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PVH by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,987,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

