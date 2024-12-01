Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KWR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

KWR stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $151.31 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,907.06. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 112.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 485.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 68.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 37.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.