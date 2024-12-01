Quest Partners LLC Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Regency Centers by 303.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

REG opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $76.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

