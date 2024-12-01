Quest Partners LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 118.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Materion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 6.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Trading Up 0.0 %

MTRN stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

