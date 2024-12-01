Quest Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 122,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 66.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 67.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 207,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 256,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

KE opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.26. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $374.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.