Quest Partners LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 150.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

