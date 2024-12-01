Quest Partners LLC Takes $62,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QCR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Down 1.5 %

QCRH opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,069.26. This trade represents a 46.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.