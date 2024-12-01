Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 587,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 360,710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 94,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Radware by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 931,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.00 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

