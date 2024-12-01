Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2902565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $888.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of -0.07.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
