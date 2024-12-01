Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDW opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

